$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 3,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,502. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 727.27%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

