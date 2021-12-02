$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.46. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

CBOE stock opened at $127.09 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

