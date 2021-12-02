$1.88 EPS Expected for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of BBU opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.