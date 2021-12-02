$1.91 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.83. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $5,475,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 179.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $927,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.78. 45,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,868. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

