$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $111.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.39 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

AMPH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 10,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $964.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

