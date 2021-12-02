$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post sales of $126.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.