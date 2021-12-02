$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post sales of $126.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

