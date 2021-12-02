1,495 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.52. 2,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.