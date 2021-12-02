15,005 Shares in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.37. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

