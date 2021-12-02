1,529 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.93. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

