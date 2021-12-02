180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift Buys 1,597 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift bought 1,597 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alicia M. Gift also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alicia M. Gift bought 1,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $7,300.00.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
