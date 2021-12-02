180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift Buys 1,597 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift bought 1,597 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $11,546.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alicia M. Gift bought 1,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $7,300.00.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

