180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $2,502.40.
Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
