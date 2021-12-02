180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $2,502.40.

Shares of TURN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

