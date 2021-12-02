20,420 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

