2,309 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $528.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

