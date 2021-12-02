2,354 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,830.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,855.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,689.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.