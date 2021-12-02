26,525 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,764,000.

VO stock opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $199.30 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

