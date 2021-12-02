$29.94 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post sales of $29.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.89 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $104.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,971. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.