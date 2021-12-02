$290.49 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $290.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.30 million. ExlService reported sales of $248.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $128.97 on Thursday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

