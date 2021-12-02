$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

EOSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

EOSE opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 604,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,982 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

