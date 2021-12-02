30,000 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Hanesbrands makes up 0.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,451. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.