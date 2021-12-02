$305.28 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $305.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 801.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. 8,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,356. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

