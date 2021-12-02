33,229 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,908,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $646.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

