3,492 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $88.80 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

