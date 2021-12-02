$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.55 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

