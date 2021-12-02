$4.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $22.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

LUV stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.25. 670,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,601. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -851.00 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

