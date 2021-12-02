$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $403.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.15 million and the highest is $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $63.65. 345,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

