4,389 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

