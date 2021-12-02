448 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $237.53 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

