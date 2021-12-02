50,000 Shares in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Intersect Capital LLC owned 0.42% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NMTC stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

