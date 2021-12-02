52,250 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,259. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

