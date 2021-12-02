5,692 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cactus by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.