$57.94 Million in Sales Expected for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report sales of $57.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the highest is $58.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

NYSE ESMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.49. 555,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,478. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

