5,864 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of DE stock traded up $9.17 on Thursday, hitting $350.72. 30,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.50 and a 200 day moving average of $354.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

