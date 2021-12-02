$612.95 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $612.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

