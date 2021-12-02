6,945 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $1,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,429,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484 in the last ninety days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.