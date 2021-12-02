79 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $650,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,855.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,689.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.