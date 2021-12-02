8,313 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares in the last quarter. Taal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% in the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

