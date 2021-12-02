Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

ABT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.93. 92,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $4,800,252 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

