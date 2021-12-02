ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $48.50 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

