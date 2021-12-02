ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 23,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.