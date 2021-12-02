Acas LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $139.64. 185,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

