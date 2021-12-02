Acas LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

COST traded down $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $527.66. The company had a trading volume of 77,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,203. The company has a market cap of $233.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

