Acas LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $615.55. 80,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $647.04 and a 200-day moving average of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

