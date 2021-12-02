Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 218,734 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.73.
ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
