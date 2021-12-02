Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 218,734 shares.The stock last traded at $12.09 and had previously closed at $12.73.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

