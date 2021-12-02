Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.47. Accolade has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

