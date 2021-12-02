Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 68.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 229,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,805. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.