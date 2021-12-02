Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATVI opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

