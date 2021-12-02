Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $80.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $577.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.94. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

