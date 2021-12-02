Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

