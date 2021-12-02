Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 32.3% in November

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATRX stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

