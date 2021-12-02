Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Down 32.3% in November

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATRX stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.08.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
