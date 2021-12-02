Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO Buys $25,900.00 in Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

