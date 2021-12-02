Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO Buys $25,900.00 in Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.50.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Litchfield Hills Research upped their price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
